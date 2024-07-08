DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Jul-2024 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 July 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 8 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 433,556 Highest price paid per share: 102.00p Lowest price paid per share: 98.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.8160p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 347,148,303 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (347,148,303) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 99.8160p 433,556

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1425 102.00 08:12:57 00070546601TRLO0 XLON 8323 101.00 09:01:37 00070547720TRLO0 XLON 2970 101.00 09:30:21 00070548362TRLO0 XLON 2970 101.00 09:30:21 00070548363TRLO0 XLON 1000 101.00 09:33:57 00070548478TRLO0 XLON 667 101.00 09:33:57 00070548479TRLO0 XLON 5737 100.50 09:34:16 00070548491TRLO0 XLON 200000 100.00 09:40:59 00070548654TRLO0 XLON 6973 100.00 09:53:35 00070548903TRLO0 XLON 2800 100.50 12:08:41 00070552080TRLO0 XLON 3959 100.50 12:08:41 00070552081TRLO0 XLON 163 100.50 12:08:41 00070552082TRLO0 XLON 506 100.50 12:08:41 00070552083TRLO0 XLON 50000 100.00 12:21:03 00070552351TRLO0 XLON 3 99.80 12:57:40 00070552915TRLO0 XLON 1804 99.80 12:57:40 00070552916TRLO0 XLON 4876 99.80 12:57:40 00070552917TRLO0 XLON 2769 99.80 13:15:14 00070553204TRLO0 XLON 7295 99.80 13:15:14 00070553205TRLO0 XLON 7073 99.20 13:15:16 00070553206TRLO0 XLON 4673 99.80 13:38:52 00070553564TRLO0 XLON 735 99.80 13:38:52 00070553565TRLO0 XLON 1197 99.80 13:38:52 00070553566TRLO0 XLON 2261 100.00 14:31:11 00070554848TRLO0 XLON 2639 100.00 14:31:11 00070554849TRLO0 XLON 1882 100.00 14:31:11 00070554850TRLO0 XLON 6661 99.80 15:12:43 00070556349TRLO0 XLON 3570 99.80 15:12:43 00070556350TRLO0 XLON 6420 99.60 15:12:44 00070556352TRLO0 XLON 4700 99.60 16:13:44 00070559233TRLO0 XLON 2352 99.60 16:13:44 00070559234TRLO0 XLON 2658 99.60 16:13:44 00070559235TRLO0 XLON 1210 99.00 16:13:44 00070559236TRLO0 XLON 1001 99.20 16:13:44 00070559239TRLO0 XLON 3342 99.20 16:13:45 00070559240TRLO0 XLON 6149 99.20 16:13:45 00070559241TRLO0 XLON 710 99.20 16:13:45 00070559243TRLO0 XLON 7612 99.20 16:13:45 00070559244TRLO0 XLON 1239 99.20 16:13:45 00070559245TRLO0 XLON 5209 99.20 16:13:45 00070559246TRLO0 XLON 5894 99.20 16:13:45 00070559247TRLO0 XLON 692 98.80 16:16:40 00070559453TRLO0 XLON 2150 98.80 16:16:40 00070559454TRLO0 XLON 745 98.80 16:16:40 00070559455TRLO0 XLON 1207 98.80 16:16:40 00070559456TRLO0 XLON 1655 98.80 16:16:40 00070559457TRLO0 XLON 671 98.80 16:19:04 00070559565TRLO0 XLON 6369 98.80 16:19:04 00070559566TRLO0 XLON 7119 98.80 16:19:04 00070559567TRLO0 XLON 4000 98.80 16:19:04 00070559568TRLO0 XLON 521 98.80 16:19:04 00070559569TRLO0 XLON 25000 98.80 16:29:47 00070560118TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 332767 EQS News ID: 1941807 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941807&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2024 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)