Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Neuer Börsen-Bulle: Unentdeckter Börsenstar mit sensationeller News und spottbilliger Bewertung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
08.07.24
15:29 Uhr
1,150 Euro
-0,010
-0,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1201,20019:40
Dow Jones News
08.07.2024 18:40 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Jul-2024 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
8 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               8 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      433,556 
Highest price paid per share:         102.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          98.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.8160p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 347,148,303 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (347,148,303) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      99.8160p                    433,556

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1425               102.00      08:12:57          00070546601TRLO0      XLON 
8323               101.00      09:01:37          00070547720TRLO0      XLON 
2970               101.00      09:30:21          00070548362TRLO0      XLON 
2970               101.00      09:30:21          00070548363TRLO0      XLON 
1000               101.00      09:33:57          00070548478TRLO0      XLON 
667                101.00      09:33:57          00070548479TRLO0      XLON 
5737               100.50      09:34:16          00070548491TRLO0      XLON 
200000              100.00      09:40:59          00070548654TRLO0      XLON 
6973               100.00      09:53:35          00070548903TRLO0      XLON 
2800               100.50      12:08:41          00070552080TRLO0      XLON 
3959               100.50      12:08:41          00070552081TRLO0      XLON 
163                100.50      12:08:41          00070552082TRLO0      XLON 
506                100.50      12:08:41          00070552083TRLO0      XLON 
50000               100.00      12:21:03          00070552351TRLO0      XLON 
3                 99.80       12:57:40          00070552915TRLO0      XLON 
1804               99.80       12:57:40          00070552916TRLO0      XLON 
4876               99.80       12:57:40          00070552917TRLO0      XLON 
2769               99.80       13:15:14          00070553204TRLO0      XLON 
7295               99.80       13:15:14          00070553205TRLO0      XLON 
7073               99.20       13:15:16          00070553206TRLO0      XLON 
4673               99.80       13:38:52          00070553564TRLO0      XLON 
735                99.80       13:38:52          00070553565TRLO0      XLON 
1197               99.80       13:38:52          00070553566TRLO0      XLON 
2261               100.00      14:31:11          00070554848TRLO0      XLON 
2639               100.00      14:31:11          00070554849TRLO0      XLON 
1882               100.00      14:31:11          00070554850TRLO0      XLON 
6661               99.80       15:12:43          00070556349TRLO0      XLON 
3570               99.80       15:12:43          00070556350TRLO0      XLON 
6420               99.60       15:12:44          00070556352TRLO0      XLON 
4700               99.60       16:13:44          00070559233TRLO0      XLON 
2352               99.60       16:13:44          00070559234TRLO0      XLON 
2658               99.60       16:13:44          00070559235TRLO0      XLON 
1210               99.00       16:13:44          00070559236TRLO0      XLON 
1001               99.20       16:13:44          00070559239TRLO0      XLON 
3342               99.20       16:13:45          00070559240TRLO0      XLON 
6149               99.20       16:13:45          00070559241TRLO0      XLON 
710                99.20       16:13:45          00070559243TRLO0      XLON 
7612               99.20       16:13:45          00070559244TRLO0      XLON 
1239               99.20       16:13:45          00070559245TRLO0      XLON 
5209               99.20       16:13:45          00070559246TRLO0      XLON 
5894               99.20       16:13:45          00070559247TRLO0      XLON 
692                98.80       16:16:40          00070559453TRLO0      XLON 
2150               98.80       16:16:40          00070559454TRLO0      XLON 
745                98.80       16:16:40          00070559455TRLO0      XLON 
1207               98.80       16:16:40          00070559456TRLO0      XLON 
1655               98.80       16:16:40          00070559457TRLO0      XLON 
671                98.80       16:19:04          00070559565TRLO0      XLON 
6369               98.80       16:19:04          00070559566TRLO0      XLON 
7119               98.80       16:19:04          00070559567TRLO0      XLON 
4000               98.80       16:19:04          00070559568TRLO0      XLON 
521                98.80       16:19:04          00070559569TRLO0      XLON 
25000               98.80       16:29:47          00070560118TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  332767 
EQS News ID:  1941807 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941807&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2024 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.