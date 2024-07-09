The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD releases the researched list of Top Rated Plastic Surgery Practices in San Antonio, Texas after detailed analysis of over 5,000+ online patient Google Reviews given to 93 medical practices.

San Antonio has some of the best plastic surgeons in the Southwest. The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD has identified which San Antonio cosmetic practices made the list for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024. After compiling and analyzing data from over 93 medical practices and 5,532 online Google Reviews, the top rated Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery Clinics in San Antonio stand out for their patient satisfaction rating and number of online Google reviews for doctors . The top ten surgical practices account for 3,342 Google Reviews and 60.41% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for San Antonio plastic surgeons. With an average of over 334.2 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. San Antonio patients share their positive cosmetic experiences from the thousands of reviews. For those consumers who want top cosmetic enhancements in the San Antonio metropolitan area, these top practices represent the best of the best for San Antonio residents (San Antonians) to choose from.

San Antonio's Top 10 Plastic Surgeons , the best-rated in San Antonio, Texas. There were twenty plastic surgeons from the Top 10 Plastic Surgery Practices in San Antonio for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 11/30/23. Image Credit: Respective San Antonio Plastic Surgeons. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"We've compiled extensive Google Review data from 93 plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgery practices in San Antonio, TX. The Top Rated Best Plastic Surgery Clinics in San Antonio are made up of 20 of the best San Antonio plastic surgeons that received a combined 3,342 patient reviews. Doctor Marketing, MD gives recognition to those San Antonio area medical practices and doctors for their achievements in generating the highest number of patient reviews and ratings based on patient satisfaction and quality of care," said Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing, MD, a leading doctor marketing digital agency that does content marketing for plastic surgeons, and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Top Ranked Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices in San Antonio, Texas

Here are the top ranked best plastic surgeons in San Antonio, TX (based on number of patient Google Reviews):

Plastic and Cosmetic Center of South Texas: 708 Reviews / 4.5 Rating

- Dr. Thomas Jeneby

- Dr. Agustin Cornejo

- Dr. Paul Phillips

- Dr. Ryan Couvillion

Advanced Aesthetics Lopez Plastic Surgery: 654 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Manuel Lopez

Spa Black: 344 Reviews / 4.6 Rating

- Dr. Thomas Jeneby

Texas Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery: 340 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Jose Barrera

San Antonio Cosmetic Surgery, PA: 244 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Delio Ortegon

Dr. Constance Barone, MD, FACS: 226 Reviews / 4.4 Rating

- Dr. Constance Barone

PRMA Plastic Surgery: 225 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Peter Ledoux

- Dr. Steven Pisano

- Dr. Chet Nastala

- Dr. Minas Chrysopoulo

- Dr. Gary Arishita

- Dr. Oscar Ochoa

- Dr. Lauren Whipple

- Dr. Andrew Gassman

- Dr. Anton Fries

Baumholtz Plastic Surgery: 213 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Michael Baumholtz

Ayala Plastic Surgery: 205 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. John Ayala

Alamo Plastic Surgery: 183 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. William Albright

Review Growth Index (RGI) List of Best Rated Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, Texas for Q1 of 2024

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Review data was compiled through November 30th, 2023 to determine the top best rankings for San Antonio, Texas (TX).

Here is the in-depth data snapshot of the Best San Antonio Plastic Surgeons compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

96 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in San Antonio, Texas were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for San Antonio.

93 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

5,532 total online Google Reviews for all San Antonio plastic surgeons as of 11/30/23.

69 practices (74.20%) had at least 1 online review.

27 practices (29.03%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.57 stars.

59.48 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Statistics Exclusively for the Top 10 San Antonio Practices:

3,342 total reviews for the Top 10 combined.

This was 60.41% of all reviews combined.

334.2 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the Top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.4 to 5 stars, with the average being 4.76 stars.

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

Prior curated lists of plastic surgeon reviews include the Top 10: Best Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX , Best Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY , Best Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL , and the Best Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ .

About Doctor Marketing, MD

Doctor Marketing, MD is a top top SEO marketing company for doctors, specializing in healthcare content creation, content distribution, and strategy. The firm works with Top Doctors and Physicians, Surgeons, Healthcare Companies, Medical Professionals, Private Practices, Medical Groups and Clinics, Hospitals, Executives, and Leaders in the Healthcare Industry and specialty Medical sectors.

Doctor Marketing, MD has built a world-class content writing team of award-winning writers, SEOs, copywriters, wordsmiths, and ghostwriters. They've perfected a proprietary content assembly line process, and further specialize in large-scale content production through well-crafted blog posts, articles, and medical content pieces that attract new patients.

Doctor Marketing, MD Helps Medical Professionals and Healthcare Providers Attract New Patients and Increase Patient Acquisition: Better, Faster and with Less Effort.

Need to Hire SEO Strategic Marketing Guidance For Your Doctor's Office, Healthcare, Medical, Clinic, Medspa, Plastic or Cosmetic Surgical Practice?

CONTACT:

Doctor Marketing, MD

Anna Goldstein

Director of Media Relations

877-463-9777 ext. 3

anna.goldstein@doctormarketingmd.com

https://doctormarketingmd.com/

Connect with Doctor Marketing, MD on Social Media:

Linkedin, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube

Schedule a Deep-Dive Marketing or SEO Analysis for Your Medical Practice, Visit:

https://DoctorMarketingMD.com/contact/

SOURCE: Doctor Marketing, MD (DRMMD)

View the original press release on accesswire.com