Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

9 July 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

8 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

14,790

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

716.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

700.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

705.7937p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,595,089 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,861,083 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

379

714

08:27:42

OD_8428me1-00

XLON

100

716

08:42:49

OD_842CaiP-00

XLON

371

716

08:42:49

OD_842CaiP-02

XLON

374

716

08:43:47

OD_842Cpnq-00

CHIX

404

714

09:08:11

OD_842IyT2-00

XLON

380

713

09:08:11

OD_842IyeO-00

CHIX

400

712

09:52:52

OD_842UE9r-00

XLON

15

712

09:52:52

OD_842UE9r-02

XLON

1

712

09:52:52

OD_842UE9s-00

XLON

357

710

10:00:06

OD_842W2ps-00

CHIX

194

711

10:22:58

OD_842bnkh-00

TRQX

32

711

10:22:58

OD_842bnkj-00

TRQX

128

710

10:53:26

OD_842jTL3-00

CHIX

242

710

10:53:26

OD_842jTL3-02

CHIX

377

710

11:36:45

OD_842uNQy-00

CHIX

444

710

11:36:45

OD_842uNRc-00

XLON

26

708

11:53:44

OD_842yedH-00

XLON

370

708

11:53:44

OD_842yedI-00

BATE

520

708

11:53:44

OD_842yedI-02

XLON

255

706

12:35:21

OD_843985I-00

XLON

229

706

12:41:45

OD_843Ak0A-00

XLON

126

706

13:49:44

OD_843RrBY-00

CHIX

498

706

13:49:44

OD_843RrBh-00

CHIX

240

706

13:54:20

OD_843T19T-00

TRQX

14

705

13:54:25

OD_843T2GQ-00

XLON

359

705

13:54:57

OD_843TAaW-00

XLON

340

705

13:54:57

OD_843TAaX-01

CHIX

98

705

13:54:57

OD_843TAaX-03

XLON

41

705

13:54:57

OD_843TAaY-01

CHIX

317

704

14:12:29

OD_843XaSY-00

XLON

155

704

14:12:29

OD_843XaSf-00

XLON

211

702

14:18:46

OD_843ZASz-00

XLON

389

704

14:42:19

OD_843f5tM-00

CHIX

562

704

14:42:19

OD_843f5tM-02

XLON

586

704

14:42:19

OD_843f5tN-00

CHIX

198

704

14:42:19

OD_843f5tQ-00

AQXE

121

704

14:42:19

OD_843f5tQ-02

AQXE

32

703

14:42:19

OD_843f5uT-00

BATE

478

703

14:42:19

OD_843f5uU-00

BATE

260

702

14:43:36

OD_843fQ0m-00

XLON

313

702

14:43:36

OD_843fQ0n-01

XLON

452

701

14:51:49

OD_843hUCT-00

CHIX

465

701

14:51:49

OD_843hUCX-00

XLON

115

700

14:55:16

OD_843iM86-00

XLON

389

700

15:08:29

OD_843lgOl-00

XLON

165

701

15:20:26

OD_843oh0h-00

CHIX

230

700

15:32:26

OD_843riJk-00

XLON

341

700

15:35:22

OD_843sRx6-00

CHIX

94

700

15:35:22

OD_843sRx6-02

CHIX

299

700

15:35:22

OD_843sRx7-00

XLON

277

700

16:23:13

OD_8444Un1-00

BATE

253

700

16:24:53

OD_8444uoD-00

AQXE

200

700

16:26:33

OD_8445Kom-00

XLON

98

700

16:26:33

OD_8445Kom-02

BATE

253

700

16:26:33

OD_8445Kom-04

XLON

82

700

16:26:33

OD_8445Kp6-00

AQXE

106

701

16:29:52

OD_8446AmD-02

AQXE

26

701

16:29:53

OD_8446B2M-00

AQXE

7

701

16:29:54

OD_8446BIT-00

AQXE

2

701

16:29:55

OD_8446BYc-00

AQXE


