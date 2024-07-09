Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09
www.bodycote.com
9 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
8 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
14,790
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
716.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
700.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
705.7937p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,595,089 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,861,083 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
379
714
08:27:42
OD_8428me1-00
XLON
100
716
08:42:49
OD_842CaiP-00
XLON
371
716
08:42:49
OD_842CaiP-02
XLON
374
716
08:43:47
OD_842Cpnq-00
CHIX
404
714
09:08:11
OD_842IyT2-00
XLON
380
713
09:08:11
OD_842IyeO-00
CHIX
400
712
09:52:52
OD_842UE9r-00
XLON
15
712
09:52:52
OD_842UE9r-02
XLON
1
712
09:52:52
OD_842UE9s-00
XLON
357
710
10:00:06
OD_842W2ps-00
CHIX
194
711
10:22:58
OD_842bnkh-00
TRQX
32
711
10:22:58
OD_842bnkj-00
TRQX
128
710
10:53:26
OD_842jTL3-00
CHIX
242
710
10:53:26
OD_842jTL3-02
CHIX
377
710
11:36:45
OD_842uNQy-00
CHIX
444
710
11:36:45
OD_842uNRc-00
XLON
26
708
11:53:44
OD_842yedH-00
XLON
370
708
11:53:44
OD_842yedI-00
BATE
520
708
11:53:44
OD_842yedI-02
XLON
255
706
12:35:21
OD_843985I-00
XLON
229
706
12:41:45
OD_843Ak0A-00
XLON
126
706
13:49:44
OD_843RrBY-00
CHIX
498
706
13:49:44
OD_843RrBh-00
CHIX
240
706
13:54:20
OD_843T19T-00
TRQX
14
705
13:54:25
OD_843T2GQ-00
XLON
359
705
13:54:57
OD_843TAaW-00
XLON
340
705
13:54:57
OD_843TAaX-01
CHIX
98
705
13:54:57
OD_843TAaX-03
XLON
41
705
13:54:57
OD_843TAaY-01
CHIX
317
704
14:12:29
OD_843XaSY-00
XLON
155
704
14:12:29
OD_843XaSf-00
XLON
211
702
14:18:46
OD_843ZASz-00
XLON
389
704
14:42:19
OD_843f5tM-00
CHIX
562
704
14:42:19
OD_843f5tM-02
XLON
586
704
14:42:19
OD_843f5tN-00
CHIX
198
704
14:42:19
OD_843f5tQ-00
AQXE
121
704
14:42:19
OD_843f5tQ-02
AQXE
32
703
14:42:19
OD_843f5uT-00
BATE
478
703
14:42:19
OD_843f5uU-00
BATE
260
702
14:43:36
OD_843fQ0m-00
XLON
313
702
14:43:36
OD_843fQ0n-01
XLON
452
701
14:51:49
OD_843hUCT-00
CHIX
465
701
14:51:49
OD_843hUCX-00
XLON
115
700
14:55:16
OD_843iM86-00
XLON
389
700
15:08:29
OD_843lgOl-00
XLON
165
701
15:20:26
OD_843oh0h-00
CHIX
230
700
15:32:26
OD_843riJk-00
XLON
341
700
15:35:22
OD_843sRx6-00
CHIX
94
700
15:35:22
OD_843sRx6-02
CHIX
299
700
15:35:22
OD_843sRx7-00
XLON
277
700
16:23:13
OD_8444Un1-00
BATE
253
700
16:24:53
OD_8444uoD-00
AQXE
200
700
16:26:33
OD_8445Kom-00
XLON
98
700
16:26:33
OD_8445Kom-02
BATE
253
700
16:26:33
OD_8445Kom-04
XLON
82
700
16:26:33
OD_8445Kp6-00
AQXE
106
701
16:29:52
OD_8446AmD-02
AQXE
26
701
16:29:53
OD_8446B2M-00
AQXE
7
701
16:29:54
OD_8446BIT-00
AQXE
2
701
16:29:55
OD_8446BYc-00
AQXE