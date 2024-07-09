Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Top 4 Wachstumsaktien im Juli 2024!
Coinsilium Group Limited: Directors' Dealings

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Directors' Dealings 
09-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Director Share Dealings 
 
London UK, 09 July 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture 
builder, announces that it was informed on 8 July 2024 that: 
 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of the Company, purchased 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1.67p per 
ordinary share. Following the above purchase Mr. Travia has a beneficial interest in a total of 14,456,702 ordinary 
shares, representing approximately 6.65% of the issued share capital of the Company. 
 
Malcolm Palle, Chairman of the Company, purchased 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1.67p per 
ordinary share. Following the above purchase Mr. Palle has a beneficial interest in a total of 13,334,234 ordinary 
shares, representing approximately 6.13% of the issued share capital of the Company. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited         +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman    +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive       www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
(Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser) +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson               +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQUIS Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF" 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Eddy Travia 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              PDMR 
b) 
       Initial notification /Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                    Coinsilium Group Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                             Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
 
       Identification code            Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited 
                             ordinary shares: VGG225641015 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
 
                             Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             1.67p     300,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 08 July 2024

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market 

Details of the person discharging managerial 
responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Malcolm Palle 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              PDMR 
b) 
       Initial notification /Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                    Coinsilium Group Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                             Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
 
       Identification code            Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited 
                             ordinary shares: VGG225641015 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
 
                             Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             1.67p     300,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 08 July 2024

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  332765 
EQS News ID:  1941779 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941779&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
