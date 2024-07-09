DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Directors' Dealings

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Directors' Dealings 09-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Director Share Dealings London UK, 09 July 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, announces that it was informed on 8 July 2024 that: Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of the Company, purchased 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1.67p per ordinary share. Following the above purchase Mr. Travia has a beneficial interest in a total of 14,456,702 ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.65% of the issued share capital of the Company. Malcolm Palle, Chairman of the Company, purchased 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1.67p per ordinary share. Following the above purchase Mr. Palle has a beneficial interest in a total of 13,334,234 ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.13% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser) +44 (0) 207 469 0930 SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQUIS Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF"

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eddy Travia 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1.67p 300,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 08 July 2024

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Palle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1.67p 300,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 08 July 2024

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 332765 EQS News ID: 1941779 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941779&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)