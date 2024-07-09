Telarix Reborn to Lead the Next Era of Wholesale

TOMIA's interconnect refines its focus as an independent business unit.

VIENNA, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMIA Interconnect has been renamed Telarix, signaling a reemergence of the brand that has defined and dominated the wholesale space for two decades. Led by a team of industry experts, Telarix is targeting growth by specializing in solutions that address the evolving voice and messaging needs of mobile operators. The company's services tout a wholesale-optimized strategy trusted by operators around the globe, including online document exchange services, iXLink, which bridges a community of over 4,000 members. The award-winning BSS service iXTools, which empowers operators' businesses in the areas of trading, routing, and billing rounds out their portfolio. Telarix will operate autonomously alongside sister companies TOMIA and MACH, who remain responsible for market-leading roaming and clearing services.

"The relaunch of Telarix reflects our commitment to delivering innovative wholesale and enterprise-enabled services that solve the industry's most pressing challenges and unlock new revenue opportunities for our customers" said Chuck Parrish, Telarix's Senior Vice President and General Manager.

Operators are faced with maintaining countless relationships with other operators, enterprises, and aggregators, all while facing stiff competition from OTT applications. Telarix makes it easier to navigate this complex market with automated services driving efficiency, accuracy, and agility. The company's innovative solutions assist operators in capturing the dynamic enterprise market through SMS A2P and its evolution, RCS business messaging (RBM), and monetizing their growing virtual number demand for the mobile application enablement market with a fully integrated Cloud Numbers capability.

The company is working closely with its customers to demonstrate how its independence will enable Telarix to accelerate innovation and enhance user experience. With dedicated customer-facing teams, Telarix is excited to build on its proud heritage of excellence and usher in a new era of telecom innovation. Learn more at www.telarix.com.

About Telarix

Telarix has been innovating in the voice and messaging industry for over 20 years, proudly serving hundreds of global operators, carriers, and aggregators worldwide. We provide our customers with a streamlined approach to voice and messaging management, simplifying decision-making and driving operational efficiency. Our innovative automated wholesale solutions assist mobile operators to scale their Voice, SMS A2P, RCS business messaging, and application enablement services, including cloud numbers, and combat telecom fraud through advanced risk and event detection. Telarix is a committed partner in wholesale services, empowering operators to navigate global operator-to-operator and operator-to-enterprise partner relationships and keep pace with business pressures, enterprise demands, and industry evolution. To learn more, visit www.telarix.com.

