

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis (STLA) said the company will offer 30 hybrid models in Europe in the current year and plans to introduce six more through 2026. Stellantis noted that it achieved a 41% sales increase in EU30 hybrid models year-to-date 2024 versus year-to-date 2023 and expects an increase in customer take rate with the upcoming new launches.



Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe, said: 'This technology not only enhances the efficiency and performance of traditional combustion engines, it also propels us toward a future of lower emissions, extended vehicle range and overall affordability for our customers.'



