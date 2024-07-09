

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to 4-day lows of 0.9732 against the euro and 0.8991 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.9720 and 0.8975, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the franc edged down to 1.1509 and 178.99 from early highs of 1.1500 and 179.32, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.99 against the euro, 0.91 against the greenback, 1.17 against the pound and 175.00 against the yen.



