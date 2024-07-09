Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.07.2024

WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
09.07.24
09:31 Uhr
10,800 Euro
-0,100
-0,92 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,20011:31
10,90011,10011:04
PR Newswire
09.07.2024 09:00 Uhr
18 Leser
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues

TAIPEI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for June and 2nd quarter of 2024.

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)



Jun


May


Jun


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


46,925


47,493


46,722


-1.2 %


+0.4 %














Jun


May


Jun


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


1,454


1,467


1,523


-0.9 %


-4.5 %



Q2


Q1


Q2


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


140,238


132,803


136,275


+5.6 %


+2.9 %














Q2


Q1


Q2


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


4,351


4,243


4,457


+2.5 %


-2.4 %

Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing and material business are as follows:

ATM NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)



Jun


May


Jun


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


26,058


26,568


26,555


-1.9 %


-1.9 %














Jun


May


Jun


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


808


821


866


-1.6 %


-6.7 %



Q2


Q1


Q2


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


77,813


73,908


76,108


+5.3 %


+2.2 %














Q2


Q1


Q2


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2024


2024


2023


Change


Change

Net Revenues


2,414


2,361


2,489


+2.3 %


-3.0 %

*This press release is intended to comply with Taiwan regulatory requirements.

Safe Harbor Notice:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 3, 2024.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

https://www.aseglobal.com


SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

