PharmAbcine Announces Safety Approval for the First Dose Cohort in Phase 1a/b Clinical Trial of PMC-309 in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

PMC-309 receives safety approval for first dose cohort (0.2mg/kg), and second dose cohort (0.5mg/kg) is currently underway in Australia.

DAEJEON, South Korea, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on next-generation antibody therapeutics, announced that PMC-309, VISTA-targeting immuno-oncology program, received safety approval for the first dose cohort (0.2mg/kg) in Phase 1a/b clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors in Australia. The second dose cohort (0.5mg/kg) is currently ongoing.

The first dose cohort (0.2mg/kg) of PMC-309 was initially administered in January 2024 and received safety approval in April 2024. Currently, the second dose cohort (0.5mg/kg) has been administered to two patients, with the third patient scheduled to receive treatment soon.

PMC-309 is an IgG1 monoclonal antibody specifically binding to VISTA on immunosuppressive cells, demonstrating excellent binding affinity at various pH conditions within the tumor microenvironment (TME). By inhibiting VISTA, PMC-309 offers a differentiated mechanism of action, contributing to anti-cancer effects through the activation of T cells, monocytes, and the proliferation of M1 macrophages.

This open-label Phase 1a/b clinical trial involves a total of 67 patients and comprises two phases: Phase 1a and Phase 1b. Phase 1a includes PMC-309 monotherapy and combination therapy with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D). Phase 1b will evaluate the safety and tolerability of PMC-309 monotherapy and combination therapy with KEYTRUDA® at the RP2D. The clinical trial is being conducted at four institutions in Australia.

Dr. Jin-San Yoo, Chief Executive Officer of PharmAbcine Australia Pty, the Australian subsidiary of PharmAbcine Inc., stated, "It has been 10 years since the first generation of immuno-oncology drugs entered the market. During this time, these drugs have been administered to numerous cancer patients. While some patients have benefited, many have developed resistance, and others have passed away. The need for next-generation immuno-oncology drugs is critical. The confirmation of the safety of the first dose cohort of PMC-309 is just the beginning of this trial. We look forward to gradually verifying the safety and efficacy of PMC-309 through the planned higher dose cohorts. We are also preparing for the combination trial of PMC-309 with KEYTRUDA® in collaboration with MSD without any delays."

He added, "We are committed to providing new treatment options to patients suffering from the limitations of first-generation immuno-oncology drugs."

For more information on the clinical trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT05957081.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical stage public company developing next generation IgG based therapeutics to treat cancer, neovascular eye diseases, and vascular related unmet needs.

The Company's main pipeline include clinical assets olinvacimab, PMC-403, and PMC-309.

Olinvacimab, the Company's lead asset, is ongoing a Phase 2 trial in combination with MSD's pembrolizumab for mTNBC patients in Australia to reconfirm the encouraging result from Phase 1b olinvacimab plus pembrolizumab trial, delivering 50% ORR, 67% DCR, and clean safety profile.

PMC-403 is a novel TIE2-activating antibody that stabilizes dysfunctional leaky disorganized pathological vessels and can be used for vascular-related eye disease, including wet AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration). PMC-403 is currently undergoing Phase 1 trial for neovascular AMD patients in Korea. PMC-403 is also being explored to expand into wider therapeutic areas related to pathological vessels including vessel-related rare diseases and non-rare diseases.

PMC-309, a novel anti-VISTA-antagonizing IgG in pan pH conditions, is an immune checkpoint regulator that targets MDSC (myeloid derived suppressor cells) and M2 macrophages which play pivotal role in maintaining immunosuppressive TME (Tumor Microenvironment). Phase 1a is ongoing at multicenter in Australia and Phase 1b in combination with MSD's pembrolizumab PMC-309 + Pembrolizumab combo is in plan.

PMC-005, is an anti-EGFRviii IgG that only binds to EGFRviii expressed on cancer cells and can be applied to various modalities including CAR-T, CAR-NK, CAR-Macrophage, T cell/NK cell engager, and Radio-Immunotherapy.

