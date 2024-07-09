Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.07.2024
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor: Eine goldene Gelegenheit!
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250
PR Newswire
09.07.2024 07:41 Uhr
Skanska signs additional contract for fitout of offices in Washington State, USA, for USD 49M about SEK 520M

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client for additional work with two office buildings in Washington State, USA. The contract is worth USD 49M, about SEK 520M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2024.

The project consists of the interior fit-out of two office buildings, totalling approximately 41,800 square meters (450,000 square feet).

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in Q3 2025.

CONTACT:
Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 213 317 4977
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-fitout-of-offices-in-washington-state--usa--for-usd-49m-about-,c4012754

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4012754/2907199.pdf

20240709 US fitout office buildings

SOURCE Skanska

