Skanska signs additional contract for fitout of offices in Washington State, USA, for USD 49M about SEK 520M

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client for additional work with two office buildings in Washington State, USA. The contract is worth USD 49M, about SEK 520M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2024.

The project consists of the interior fit-out of two office buildings, totalling approximately 41,800 square meters (450,000 square feet).

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in Q3 2025.

