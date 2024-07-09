Infortrend Technology: Infortrend Storage Fuels AI Deep Learning Application At One Of The World's Top Five Space Research Organizations

TAIPEI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage manufacturer, provided one of the top five space research organization's in the world with the EonStor GS enterprise unified storage solution to enable AI deep learning application in the space exploration projects.

The space research organization is one of the top five space exploration agencies in the world. To analyze data captured by its exploration equipment, it employs AI deep learning algorithms, recognizing and classifying objects, scenes, and activities for efficient content verification and tagging, which is essential for risk assessment and mission planning. In this application, high-performance storage is crucial for handling the large volumes of data generated by AI-driven processes. The organization was in search for a suitable storage solution because their outdated system couldn't meet the performance needs of AI workloads.

The organization adopted two units of Infortrend's high performance EonStor GS 4024U U.2 NVMe hybrid flash storage and two expansion enclosures JB 3016. To maximize performance, the GS 4024U appliances connect to the network switch through a 100GbE interface. Overall, the solution provides 590 TB to store space exploration data. To optimize storage efficiency, the auto-tiering function allocates data undergoing AI analysis on the high-performance SSD pool on GS and analyzed data - on the cost-saving HDD pool on JBOD. Each GS 4024U appliance can deliver up to 17 GB/s and 6 GB/s in read and write file throughput performance to meet requirements of the AI deep learning application.

"When selecting high-performance storage, our exclusive consideration was Infortrend's solution. Without it, our AI neural networks for image analysis and interpretation would not be operational," said the Director of Data Visualization Group of Earth Observation Department at one of the world's top five space research organizations.

Learn more about EonStor GS

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrend-storage-fuels-ai-deep-learning-application-at-one-of-the-worlds-top-five-space-research-organizations-302188823.html