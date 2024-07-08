Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor: Eine goldene Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PYWG | ISIN: US76155X1000 | Ticker-Symbol: 42Z
Tradegate
08.07.24
15:46 Uhr
35,800 Euro
-0,800
-2,19 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
REVOLUTION MEDICINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVOLUTION MEDICINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,00040,00011:42
38,40040,00008:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2024 22:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revolution Medicines, Inc.: Revolution Medicines to Provide Update on RMC-6236 Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Clinical Program on July 15, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will host an investor webcast to provide an update on its RMC-6236 pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) clinical development program. Speakers will include members of Revolution Medicines' management team, along with Brian M. Wolpin, M.D., M.P.H., professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and director of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Center and Robert T. & Judith B. Hale Chair in Pancreatic Cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The webcast will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, July 15, 2024. To access the live webcast, please visit the "Events & Presentations" page of Revolution Medicines' website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the event.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company's RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities include its RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C), in addition to RAS companion inhibitors RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.