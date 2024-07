A collection of strategic responses to current cyber threats: July 03, 2024, 16:00 h In this session, we'll delve into real-world incidents and dissect the anatomy of Active Directory vulnerabilities. Our experts will share concrete incidents and invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of cyber threats. Key highlights:Deep insights into recent cyber incidents involving Active Directory Strategies for identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...