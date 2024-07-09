Costero Brokers LLC: Costero Brokers Ltd. Appoints Stephanie Bush to its Board of Directors

LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers, Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, is delighted to announce the appointment of Stephanie Bush to its board of directors.

Bush brings a wealth of industry expertise and leadership acumen to Costero Brokers Ltd. She recently concluded her tenure at The Hartford as Executive Vice President and Head of Small Commercial and Personal Insurance. Throughout her career at The Hartford, she advanced through various roles in commercial insurance product management, underwriting, and field operations. In 2013, she was appointed Chief Product and Underwriting Officer for Small Commercial, and in 2014, she was promoted to Head of Small Commercial, later expanding her responsibilities to include Personal Lines in 2018.

"I am honored to join the Costero Brokers' Board of Directors," said Stephanie Bush. "I have long admired John Tallarida's leadership and his unwavering focus on delivering innovative client solutions."

"Stephanie is a valued friend, and I am delighted to welcome her to the Costero board," said John Tallarida, CEO of Costero Brokers. "Her extensive experience and enthusiasm will be invaluable as we steer the continued growth of Costero Brokers in the UK."

Bush's appointment emphasizes Costero Brokers' commitment to assembling a diverse and seasoned board focused on the company's progress.

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, is an independent, dynamic, and entrepreneurial insurance and reinsurance Lloyd's of London wholesale broker specializing in finding capacity for hard-to-place or emerging risks. Costero focuses on open market facultative, binding authority, reinsurance, and alternative risk transfer business placed into Lloyd's of London, European, and international company markets. Whether clients are brokers, coverholders (MGAs), captives, or insurers, the team draws upon steadfast relationships with underwriters and is passionate about delivering tailor-made solutions to their insurance and reinsurance needs. Costero Brokers is an approved Lloyd's coverholder, which it uses strategically to support clients' business.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com .

