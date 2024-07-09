Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 July to 05 July 2024
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/07/2024
FR0010313833
7000
82,07
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
02/07/2024
FR0010313833
7000
82,0932
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/07/2024
FR0010313833
7000
84,9085
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
04/07/2024
FR0010313833
7000
85,6693
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/07/2024
FR0010313833
7000
85,2425
XPAR
TOTAL
35 000
83,9967
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709584907/en/
Contacts:
Arkema