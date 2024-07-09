Stationary battery manufacturer Hithium has successfully deployed the largest battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Eastern Europe to date, with a capacity of 55MWh. This solar plus storage project was realized completely by EPC company Solarpro, in Razlog, Southwestern Bulgaria, where the project is located.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709299471/en/

Hithium BESS project in Razlog, Bulgaria (Photo: Business Wire)

The new facility officially went live in early June, with the delivery of Hithium's 16 energy storage containers, each with a capacity of 3.44MWh, to Solarpro. Solarpro is a leading technological provider of solutions for the generation and storage of energy within whole Europe.

Hithium Block 3.44MWh container

The Hithium Block 3.44MWh container is a liquid-cooled battery storage system based on Hithium prismatic LFP BESS cells with a 280Ah capacity and a high cyclic lifetime. It is specially optimized for use in stationary battery storage systems with high standards of safety, reliability, and performance. The system's low levelized cost of storage (LCOS), combined with excellent thermal management, improves energy throughput by ensuring optimal operating temperature and high energy density. It also integrates with a thermal management system, fire protection system, battery management system (BMS), and more.

As Kelson Li, Hithium Senior Director of Sales of DACH, Northern Eastern Europe said: We are honored to partner with Solarpro. By providing comprehensive technical and after-sales support throughout the project lifecycle, we aim to foster local expertise and expand the network in Europe. We believe our collaboration with Solarpro will help to accelerate the renewable energy transition and make a positive impact in the region."

Krasen Mateev, CEO of Solarpro adds: "As strategic partners in this landmark project, we are excited to collaborate with Hithium in bringing this significant BESS utility to operation. This undertaking reflects Solarpro's dedication to advance renewable energy infrastructure in Eastern Europe, ensuring a sustainable energy future for generations to come."

Hithium's Commitment to the European Market

Hithium is committed to fostering a stronger and more collaborative relationship within the local European market. To this end, the company has set up a regional office in Munich, Germany, offering local support and services. Furthermore, Hithium has formed strategic alliances with other industry leaders, including Scan Global Logistics, to offer unparalleled transportation services, and CarbonX, to advance the energy sector in terms of environmental responsibility and technological advancement.

About Hithium

Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With more than 20GWh BESS projects shipment up to date. Hithium took the top 5 global market shares and was ranked as the Tier 1 BESS supplier. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple "intelligent" production facilities, Hithium's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is headquartered in Xiamen, China, with locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, Dubai, New York and California.

About Solarpro

Solarpro is a multi-technology integrator with expertise in hybrid projects that include photovoltaic (PV), wind, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and hydrogen solutions. As a leading EPC contractor with 15 years of experience and a team of over 1,000 professionals, Solarpro has designed, built, and integrated PV plants with a total capacity exceeding 7 GW. The company is a technological innovator, excelling in engineering and digitalizing renewable projects, transforming them into dispatchable and flexible assets aligned with energy market developments. Committed to sustainability, Solarpro has further developed expertise in recycling PV modules and batteries to utilize damaged or polluted land, transforming them into state-of-the-art clean energy plants.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709299471/en/

Contacts:

Chloe Chen

chloe.chen@hithium.com