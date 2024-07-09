Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.07.2024
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor: Eine goldene Gelegenheit!
WKN: A0DCXA | ISIN: DE000A0DCXA0 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
PR Newswire
09.07.2024 13:00 Uhr
DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: Bundesrepublik Deutschland (DBR)

Guarantor (if any): None

ISIN: DE0001030757

Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 3bn

Description: Fixed rate, due 15th of August 2053



Offer price: 82.161%

Other offer terms: Payment 11 June 2024, Listing

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Exchange, denominations: 1k

Maturity 15th of August 2053

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Danske Bank
Societe Generale
Bank of America ML
Nat West Markets







Stabilisation period commences 09th of July 2024

Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.