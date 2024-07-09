Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2024, the Company has completed the filings of its interim financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the period ended March 31, 2024 (the "Q1 Filings"). Accordingly, the management cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 2, 2024 under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders has been revoked and is no longer in effect.

Copies of the Q1 Filings are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company focused on developing innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. The Company aims to be a leader in the preventive health sciences sector.

With the completion of three of its research programs, the Company is actively working on the development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products; and has filed a number of provisional patent applications to protect the intellectual property from its research programs.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669

Or Investor Relations ir@preveceutical.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the Company's plans relating to the development, clinical trials and commercialization of its products.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company being unable to execute its business plans as intended; potential market volatility; and the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will be able to execute its business plans as intended.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215904

SOURCE: PreveCeutical Medical Inc.