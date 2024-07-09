Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its multi-unit franchisee has signed a location in Calgary's University District, making this their 6th location of out a committed 10 locations in Alberta for its Heal Wellness brand, a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").

"The University of Calgary, with its vibrant campus community of over 33,000 students and 203,000 Alumni, is an ideal location for Heal's menu of smoothies and acai bowls. The diverse and health-conscious student population is always on the lookout for nutritious and convenient meal options that can fit into their busy schedules. Additionally, the university's commitment to wellness and healthy living aligns perfectly with the offerings of Heal, ensuring a steady stream of customers," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly. "The high foot traffic and central location within the campus provide excellent visibility and accessibility, making it a prime spot for attracting students, faculty, and staff looking for a delicious and healthy food option."

"We anticipate possession to be Q4 2024 and for this location to be opened in Q1 2025. The consistent expansion of our brands across Canada showcases the success of our franchising program. Franchisees gain from comprehensive training, continuous mentorship, and a wide array of resources, enabling them to run their businesses efficiently. The program mitigates the usual risks of entrepreneurship and offers a clear path to profitability, attracting a steady stream of eager investors."



"The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand serves as a testament to our ability to execute effectively. As the brand's free cash flow grows, we anticipate accelerating our corporate store development timeline, supplemented by the growth of our franchise program."





For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

