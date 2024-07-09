Agomab Therapeutics NV ('Agomab') today announced that it has appointed David Epstein as non-executive board member and Chairman of its Board of Directors.

David is an industry veteran and most recently served as Seagen's Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its Board of Directors. Under his leadership, Seagen significantly grew its portfolio of innovative cancer medicines and was acquired for more than $43 billion by Pfizer in December 2023. Prior to Seagen, he served as Novartis Pharmaceuticals' Chief Executive Officer. David has more than 30 years of drug development, deal-making, commercialization and leadership experience on a global scale. Over the course of his career, he has led the development and commercialization of over 30 new molecular entities, including Glivec, Tasigna, Gilenya, Cosentyx, Entresto and Padcev. He was named by FierceBiotech as one of the "25 most influential people in biopharma".

"We are very happy to welcome David as Chairman of our Board of Directors. David serves as a role model in the industry and we look forward to working closely with him and leveraging his experience to help bring innovative treatments to patients with fibrotic diseases," said Tim Knotnerus, Chief Executive Officer of Agomab. "I want to thank John Haurum for his dedication, leadership, and valuable insights as our previous Chair. John led Agomab's Board during a transformational period for the company, with multiple successful financing rounds, the acquisition of Origo Biopharma and the progress from a preclinical to a clinical-stage company."

"I am very impressed by Agomab's science and strategy and I look forward to working with Tim and his team in bringing Agomab to the next phase of development and growth," said David Epstein, Chairman of Agomab's Board of Directors. "Fibrotic diseases represent a serious unmet medical need and I truly believe Agomab's approach could represent great strides for patients with Fibrostenosing Crohn's Disease and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, if approved."

About Agomab

Agomab is focused on achieving disease modification by modulating fibrosis and regeneration in chronic indications such as Fibrostenosing Crohn's Disease and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. We do this by targeting biologically validated pathways including Transforming Growth Factor and Hepatocyte Growth Factor and by applying specialized capabilities in organ-restricted small molecules and high affinity antibodies. With a differentiated clinical pipeline across several fibrotic disorders, end-to-end research and development capabilities, a proven BD track-record and a strong investor base, Agomab is building a leading biopharma company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709638104/en/

Contacts:

For Agomab Therapeutics

Tim Knotnerus, CEO

E-Mail: tim.knotnerus@agomab.com



Media Requests for Agomab

Dr. Stephanie May or Gretchen Schweitzer

Trophic Communications

Phone: 49 (0) 172 861 8540

E-Mail: agomab@trophic.eu