

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Monetary policy and rate cut expectations dominated market sentiment ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony on monetary policy at the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. Estimates that point to month-on-month CPI rising from the previous month's flat reading swayed sentiment ahead of the release of consumer price inflation on Thursday.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. European benchmarks are trading in negative territory amidst the political deadlock in France. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a strong positive note as markets hoped for more stimulus measures from China.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields surged emphatically. Crude oil prices declined as hurricane fears eased. Gold gained. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,388.00, up 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,585.20, up 0.22% Germany's DAX at 18,420.95, down 0.37% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,187.87, down 0.07% France's CAC 40 at 7,582.61, down 0.59% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,948.85, down 0.42% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,650.50, up 1.92% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,829.70, up 0.86% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,959.37, up 1.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,523.23, up 0.00%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0823, up 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.2814, up 0.08% USD/JPY at 161.02, up 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.6739, up 0.04% USD/CAD at 1.3641, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 105.06, up 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.289%, up 0.54% Germany at 2.5435%, up 0.97% France at 3.212%, up 1.29% U.K. at 4.1910%, up 1.82% Japan at 1.082%, up 0.65%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $85.47, down 0.33%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $82.00, down 0.40%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,370.90, up 0.31%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $57,611.94, up 0.19% Ethereum at $3,089.15, up 1.17% BNB at $516.40, up 0.31% Solana at $141.99, up 1.18% XRP at $0.433, down 0.33%.



