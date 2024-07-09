AerCap Holdings N.V.: AerCap to Lease Ten New Airbus A321neo Aircraft to Turkish Airlines

DUBLIN, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced that it has reached agreement with Turkish Airlines for the lease of ten new Airbus A321neo aircraft.

"We are very pleased to support Turkish Airlines with the lease of these ten new A321neo aircraft, helping them to continue to grow their extensive route network while modernizing their narrowbody fleet for greater operational efficiency," said Aengus Kelly, the Chief Executive Officer of AerCap. "We wish Prof. Ahmet Bolat, Mr. Levent Konukcu and the entire Turkish Airlines' management team every success and we look forward to building on our long-term partnership as these aircraft deliver, and beyond."

Commenting on the agreement, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, stated, "We are happy to further enhance our fleet with ten new Airbus A321neo aircraft through our partnership with AerCap. This addition aligns with our strategy to continue offering our passengers a modern and efficient travel experience, while supporting our ongoing expansion plans for new routes and increasing the frequency of existing ones. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with AerCap."

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 457 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 346 worldwide destinations, including 293 international and 53 domestics, in 130 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

