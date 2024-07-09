

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will host new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for a bilateral meeting at the White House Wednesday.



Announcing the upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit, the White House said President Biden looks forward to his first meeting with Starmer and will underscore the importance of continuing to strengthen the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.



The two leaders will discuss in depth U.S.-UK cooperation across a range of issues, including support to Ukraine, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, ensuring that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon, and strengthening the coalition to confront Iranian-backed Houthi threats to commercial shipping.



The White House added that Biden and Starmer will also discuss furthering bilateral cooperation in areas such as protecting advanced technologies and developing climate and clean energy solutions.



