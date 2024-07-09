Blusky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon CEO Joins Board of U.S. Biochar Coalition Focused on Climate Industry Growth

OLD SAYBROOK, CT and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sector is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Mr. William Hessert has joined the Board of the US Biochar Coalition ("USBC"), an organization aiming to elevate awareness among the public, policy makers, and end markets of the biochar industry. The USBC works to help achieve U.S. economic development, climate resilience, and energy independence goals by uniting biochar industry leaders through a powerful platform for action.

BluSky CEO Will Hessert notes, "The BluSky team is dedicated to achieving large-scale carbon removal. Carbon removal is poised to become a trillion-dollar industry. Organizations ranging from big oil companies and tech giants like Microsoft are investing in carbon removal technologies. Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) solutions to-date have proven costly, inefficient, and inadequate to meet the demand needed to offset growing global climate change realities. BluSky's technology is designed to require less capital investment, aimed at offering greater potential relative to other CDR solutions available today . We believe biochar is uniquely positioned to meet the near-term goals of the CDR industry. As biochar production scales, it is vital that the industry continues to professionalize, ensuring that policy and public awareness help facilitate growth. We further believe that climate change is a solvable challenge and are thrilled to have the opportunity to work within the USBC to advance American agriculture, forestry, and climate technology as part of a unified and extraordinary platform focused on positive climate results."

About Biochar

Biochar is produced during pyrolysis, a thermal decomposition of biomass in an oxygen-limited environment. According to the USBC, Biochar is "one of the most powerful negative emissions technologies available." Biochar is uniquely positioned, as "one of only a few permanent carbon removal technologies, and the one at highest technology readiness level" to meet the "massive incoming demand for carbon removal." This combined with unparalleled climate, social, environmental, and financial co-benefits, makes biochar the U.S.'s most valuable carbon removal tool.

Current carbon dioxide removal (CDR) capacity must scale faster over the next 25 years than solar has scaled in the previous 25 years. There is no historical precedent for the speed and scale at which carbon removal and climate resilience industries must be built. Biochar can maximize the carbon and social impact of every dollar spent, action taken, and product made creating opportunity for American farmers, foresters, and rural communities to prosper.

About the US Biochar Coalition

The USBC is an advocate for legislative, policy, & regulatory action to build and open markets for the production and use of biochar in the U.S. It aims to raise federal policy, legislative & regulatory awareness of the benefits of biochar systems and products to break down barriers to growth and deconstruct silos between the biochar business community & end use market sectors to cross pollinate opportunities for growth The USBC unites biochar industry leaders, creates opportunities for collaboration, and is building a platform for action. Find out more at https://usbiocharcoalition.org/ .

The U.S. Biochar Coalition is led by a world class team with decades of experience growing bio-based & climate tech industries. Leaders who've founded, built, and grown industry trade associations including:

American Biogas Council

Biomass Power Association

Baseload Power Coalition

Renewable Fuel Standard Coalition

European Biochar Consortium Initiative

German Carbon Dioxide Removal Association,

Climate Alliance for Jobs & Clean Energy

U.S. Composting Council

Circular Economy Coalition

National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions

These important advocates, among others, are uniting to put their expertise in policy, lobbying, and industry collaboration to work to grow the biochar industry. Coalition policy work is led by the dynamic team who built the American Biogas Council's Policy program from the ground up in 2011, taking the organization from 20 companies with no federal recognition or incentives, to almost 400 companies and hundreds of millions of dollars in federal incentives, to create $68 Billion worth of economic value in 12 years.

About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE: BSKY)

BluSky is a renewable energy company in the business of converting organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. The Company recently entered into a multi-year brokerage and monitoring, reporting & verification (MRV) services agreement with Carbonfuture GmbH as part of a Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal ( news release - July 2 ). BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits ?generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky is publicly listed on the CSE ( news release - June 18 ), its common shares trade under the symbol BSKY, and its public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/ and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , or LinkedIn .

