Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Files Provisional Patent on mRNA Genetic Screening Signals in Breast, Colon and Bladder Cancer

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:LUDG), a USA based biotechnology company is pleased to announce that the company has filed a provisional patent titled "mRNAs DIFFERENTIALLY EXPRESSED IN COLORECTAL CANCER, BREAST CANCER, AND BLADDER CANCER." The present invention generally relates to the use of mRNA genetic transcripts to (a) identify and differentiate between cancers, and (b) determine the effectiveness of a treatment for a cancer.The mRNA biomarkers uncovered by Ludwig are a sensitive dynamic genetic signal associated with cancer that opens the door for the company to participate in the emerging billion dollar diagnostic cancer screening market.

"Ludwig has uncovered game-changing mRNA-based genetic signals associated with the presence of cancer," stated Marvin S. Hausman MD, CEO. "The Company continues to collect mRNA samples from over 40 multipurpose medical clinics throughout the United States. Our proprietary machine learning AI technology allows contiuous statistical updates as additional patient data is received."

Noninvasive buccal or cheek cells are easily collected using cotton tipped swabs and the cells are analyzed for levels of mRNA biomarkers, a dynamic signal associated with inflammatory diseases, such as cancer. Director of Data Sciences at Nike Inc., Dr. Kyle Ambert PhD, using machine learning artificial intelligence (AI) assisted Ludwig in the development of these dynamic sensitive signals from mRNA data contained in cheek cells. Machine learning, as used is a statistical technique for fitting models to healthcare data and to 'continually learn and update' by training models with patient data.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a biotech and healthcare holding company, is a global leader in mRNA genomics and machine learning AI technology. Our mission is to identify, monitor and create solutions to prevent chronic inflammation, the causative agent of illnesses, such as cancer and heart disease, which are responsible for more than 50% of deaths worldwide.

