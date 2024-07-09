

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) is up over 78% at $2.14. Anew Medical, Inc. (WENA) is up over 67% at $2.43. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is up over 50% at $13.92. Beam Global (BEEM) is up over 12% at $7.28. MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) is up over 10% at $7.07. Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is up over 7% at $3.72. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is up over 6% at $11.19. Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is up over 6% at $8.96.



In the Red



Indivior PLC (INDV) is down over 35% at $9.97. Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is down over 27% at $64.98. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (IVP) is down over 14% at $2.55. Koss Corporation (KOSS) is down over 13% at $9.06. Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) is down over 10% at $2.23. Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) is down over 7% at $1.37. Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) is down over 6% at $1.02. Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) is down over 5% at $1.43.



