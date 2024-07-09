Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on August 8, 2024, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

The webcast and shareholder letter will be accessible at investors.unity.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Unity's Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity [NYSE: U] is the world's leading platform of tools for creators to build and grow real-time games, apps, and experiences across multiple platforms, from mobile, PC, and console, to spatial computing. For more information, visit Unity.com.

Unity uses its website (investors.unity.com), filings with the SEC, press releases, social media posts, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

ir@unity3d.com

Media Relations:

UnityComms@unity3d.com