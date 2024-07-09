

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Fed Chair Jerome Powell's address to Congress is highly awaited by investors. The address is expected to provide clues on the likely direction of rates.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 27.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 64.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Monday. The Dow edged down 31.08 points or 0.08 percent to 39,344.79. The S&P 500 ended higher by 5.66 points or 0.1 percent to 5,572.85, while the Nasdaq advanced 50.98 points or 0.28 percent to 18,403.74.



On the economic front, the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee at 10.00 am ET.



The three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The 52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will speak before the 'Financial Inclusion Practices and Innovations' Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board at 9.15 am ET.



Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will give introductory remarks before the Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board at 1.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday. Chinese markets posted strong gains, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbing 1.26 percent to 2,959.37.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 17,523.23.



Japanese markets led regional gains. The Nikkei average surged 1.96 percent to hit a record high of 41,580.17.



The broader Topix index settled 0.97 percent higher at 2,895.55.



Australian stocks ended notably higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.86 percent to 7,829.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index rallied 0.79 percent to 8,075.20.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 64.92 points or 0.85 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 82.77 points or 0.45 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 21.65 points or 0.26 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 77.64 points or 0.64 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.57 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX