Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI - the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, embarks on its announced National Marketing Campaign to expand its sales across the USA and the World.

Presenting the

The 'ZERO-RADIATION'

Passive Portal

The Passive Portal is manufactured by Passive Security Scan Inc., a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International, Inc., at their manufacturing facility in Dallas Tx.

The Passive Portal is the only known Walk-Through Weapons Detection Scanner with ZERO RADIATION (US Patent 7408461)

All other Walk-Through Scanners on the market today use technologies that are active sensing, meaning they use Electromagnetic Radiation (X-Ray; Micro-Wave; Radio-Wave, Radar, etc.)

Passive Portal Technology - PASSIVE SENSING - ZERO-RADIATION - Harmless

EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) - Contact Tracing - Mask Compliance.

General Information: http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com

Details on the Products: http://www.passivesecurityscan.com

Photos / Videos:http://www.passivesecurityscan.com/gallery.html

"By expanding our reach both nationally and globally, we are poised to transform security protocols in schools, medical centers, and public venues. I look forward to the remarkable growth and success that lies ahead as we continue to lead the way in passive security technology." Eric Forrest, President Passive Security Scan Inc.

PRESENT ACTIVITY

The Company is considering a $1,000,000 Reg. 'A' Funding

DTII / PSSI on Social Media https://x.com/defenseTechCorp https://www.facebook.com/defensetechinternational https://www.facebook.com/PassivePortal/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/passive-security-scan-inc-pssi/mycompany/

New Video: https://youtu.be/4d_JZHSFD18

Increase of Market Cap from 06/25/2024 $ 788,120 to 06/26/2024 $1,298,504 Total Issued and Outstanding: 20,847,919 Restricted: 14,997,376 Unrestricted: 5,850,543 FLOAT: 4,712,566

Start of National Marketing Campaign:

The Company is disseminating a Campaign Package for distribution across the Country to: Governors Offices, States and Federal Government Offices, School Districts; Police Departments: Medical Centers and more.

First Initiatives: Contact with Uvalde Texas expecting to present our Passive Portal in the Uvalde School districts. The Company is looking at the situation in New York to evaluate and present a solution to the City's weapons safety program throughout its public venues.



Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485 email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http//www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

