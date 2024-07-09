

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd., a subsidiary of Shell Plc (SHEL), announced on Tuesday that it has taken the Final Investment Decision on the Manatee project, an undeveloped gas field in the East Coast Marine Area or ECMA in Trinidad and Tobago.



The Manatee gas field will provide backfill for the country's Atlantic LNG facility.



Shell noted that increasing utilization at existing LNG plants is an important lever to maximize potential from its existing assets.



Zoe Yujnovich, Shell's Integrated Gas and Upstream Director, said: 'This project will help meet the increasing demand for natural gas globally while also addressing the energy needs of our customers domestically in Trinidad and Tobago. The investment bolsters our world-leading LNG portfolio.'



Manatee, slated to start production in 2027, is expected to reach peak production of around 104,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.



As announced earlier, Shell plans to grow its LNG business by 20 to 30 percent by 2030, compared with 2022, while LNG liquefaction volumes are planned to grow by 25 percent to 30 percent, relative to 2022.



The ECMA is currently home to Shell's largest gas-producing fields in the country including Dolphin, Starfish, Bounty and Endeavour.



