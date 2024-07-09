Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor: Eine goldene Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
09.07.2024 15:22 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. - Bonds (FOS 26 1) admitted to trading on July 10, 2024.

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                    Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. 
2  Org. no:                   6609070250          
3  LEI                      529900T0SDZCXSN5QS72     
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                FOS 26 1           
5  ISIN code                   IS0000036556         
6  CFI code                   DBVUFR            
7  FISN númer                  FOSSAR FJARFEST/1.50 BD    
                          20260110           
8  Bonds/bills:                 Bond             
9  Total issued amount              1.500.000.000 kr.       
10 Total amount previously issued        0               
11 Amount issued at this time          1.500.000.000 kr.       
12 Denomination in CSD              20.000.000 kr.        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange        No              
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type               Bullet Bond          
15 Amortization type, if other          N/A              
                         -------------------------------
16 Currency                   ISK              
17 Currency, if other              N/A              
                         -------------------------------
18 Issue date                  July 10, 2024         
19 First ordinary installment date        January 10, 2026       
20 Total number of installments         1               
21 Installment frequency             Principal paid in one payment 
                          at maturity         
22 Maturity date                 January 10, 2026       
23 Interest rate                 1M REIBOR + 1,50%       
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable     1M REIBOR           
25 Floating interest rate, if other       N/A              
                         -------------------------------
26 Premium                    1,50%             
27 Simple/compound interest           Simple Interest        
28 Simple/compound, if other           N/A              
                         -------------------------------
29 Day count convention             ACT/360            
30 Day count convention, if other        N/A              
                         -------------------------------
31 Interest from date              July 10, 2024         
32 First ordinary coupon date          August 10, 2024        
33 Coupon frequency               12              
34 Total number of coupon payments        18              
35 If irregular cash flow, then how       N/A              
                         -------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price           Clean price          
37 Clean price quote               N/A              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does    Yes              
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                    No              
40 Name of index                 N/A              
                         -------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other    N/A              
                         -------------------------------
43 Base index value               N/A              
44 Index base date                N/A              
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                  No              
46 Put option                  No              
47 Convertible                  No              
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)      N/A              
                         -------------------------------
49 Additional information            First interest payment on   
                          10.08.2024 and the 10th of  
                          every month thereafter.   
                         -------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD               Yes              
51 Securities depository             Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð    
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading July 8, 2024         
53 Date of Approval of Application for      July 8, 2024         
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to trading         July 10, 2024         
55 Order book ID                 FOS_26_1           
56 Instrument subtype              Corporate Bonds        
57 Market                    Iceland Cash Bond Trading   
58 List population name             ICE_Corporate_Bonds      
59 Static volatility guards           No              
60 Dynamic volatility guards           No              
61 MiFIR identifier               BOND - Bonds         
62 Bond type                   CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.