Whirlpool Corporation Engineers Nominated for the SWE 2024 Individual Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation is proud to celebrate a remarkable group of its own engineers that have been nominated for the SWE 2024 Individual Awards by their colleagues and Whirlpool SWE chapter members in the US, Brazil and India.

Let's give a round of applause to these extraordinary women and allies who are integral to the work at Whirlpool Corp. and are engineering solutions that improve life at home around the world.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

