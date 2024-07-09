Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.07.2024

WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
09.07.24
15:41 Uhr
93,54 Euro
-1,54
-1,62 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE
09.07.2024 15:26 Uhr
Whirlpool Corporation Engineers Nominated for the SWE 2024 Individual Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation is proud to celebrate a remarkable group of its own engineers that have been nominated for the SWE 2024 Individual Awards by their colleagues and Whirlpool SWE chapter members in the US, Brazil and India.

Let's give a round of applause to these extraordinary women and allies who are integral to the work at Whirlpool Corp. and are engineering solutions that improve life at home around the world.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.