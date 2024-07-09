NIX Triumphs at the American Business Awards for Marketing Campaign Excellence

NIX has been recognized for its marketing innovation, strategy, and execution, winning the Bronze Stevie Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year - Retail. Competing against over 3,700 nominations, NIX stood out at the 22nd annual American Business Awards® gala in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / In the highly competitive marketing realm, true distinction requires innovation, strategy, and impeccable execution. NIX has again demonstrated its marketing mastery by winning the Bronze Stevie Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year - Retail at the esteemed American Business Awards®.

NIX is honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards.

This year's competition was intense, with over 3,700 nominations from organizations across a spectrum of industries. A panel of more than 300 professionals from around the globe meticulously selected the winners.

The 22nd annual American Business Awards® gala, held at the luxurious Marriott Marquis in New York City, was a grand celebration attended by over 450 award winners, their guests, and judges. The event provided a vibrant platform for networking and celebration.

The evening began with an elegant reception, where attendees mingled and formed new connections. This was followed by a sumptuous dinner and the much-anticipated awards presentation. Each winning organization was introduced with a captivating video, and winners delivered heartfelt acceptance speeches on stage. The night continued with red-carpet interviews, where winners reflected on the significance of their achievements.

Amidst the excitement, Alex Kozyr, Sr. Director of Client Solutions at NIX, shared, "NIX is honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards. This accolade is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work on projects that make a real impact. The world needs to see the innovation we're bringing to the table."

Winning the Bronze Stevie Award is the ultimate endorsement for businesses seeking a dependable partner. With a proven track record, strategic brilliance, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, NIX sets the industry benchmark for excellence. As the team celebrates its win at the 22nd ABA awards banquet, there's no doubt that NIX will continue to innovate, inspire, and surpass expectations for years to come.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are recognized in nine programs, including the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, and the American Business Awards. With more than 12,000 entries annually from over 70 nations, the Stevies honor organizations and individuals for outstanding performances in the workplace. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com.

About NIX

NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3,000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, NIX has empowered clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. The company has successfully delivered over 3,500 projects for Fortune 500 companies across various industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and more. For more information about NIX and their award-winning campaigns, visit www.nix-united.com.

