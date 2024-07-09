Skyway Technologies Corp.: UrbanLink Air Mobility Signs Letter of Intent With Skyway for Vertiport Services in Designated Markets

Florida Vertiport Route Announcement Set to Launch in October

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / UrbanLink Air Mobility LLC (UrbanLink), a pioneering advanced air mobility (AAM) operator based in South Florida, has entered into a partnership agreement with Skyway Technologies Corp. (Skyway), a leading vertiport development and operations company based in California, for the joint placement of vertiports in key U.S. and Caribbean markets. UrbanLink and Skyway plan to release more details on specific vertiport routes and locations in South Florida and Puerto Rico over the next six months.

Skyway Urban Residential VertiStop

3D Render Sample of Urban Skyway VertiStop.

Vertiports serve as hubs for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), which will revolutionize urban and regional transportation. This partnership marks UrbanLink's second collaboration with an established vertiport developer, underscoring the company's commitment to building a robust support network for AAM operations. By joining forces with Skyway, UrbanLink is set to accelerate the deployment of essential vertiport infrastructure needed for its Lilium Jets and the broader AAM industry.

"Collaboration between eVTOL operators and vertiport developers ensures that vertiport designs meet operational needs and enhance the customer experience," said Ed Wegel, Founder and Chairman of UrbanLink. "In order to finance and build the vertiports needed to support the AAM industry, it is crucial to have multiple partners. We are impressed with Skyway's understanding of our business and their commitment to delivering well-designed, safe, and efficient vertiports in the U.S. and Caribbean."

With entry into service expected by Summer 2026, UrbanLink is poised to be the first airline in the U.S. to integrate eVTOL aircraft into its fleet. In May, UrbanLink announced its partnership with Lilium, developer of the first eVTOL jet, and a commitment to purchase 20 Lilium Jets with scheduled pre-delivery payments. Currently, UrbanLink is focused on providing eVTOL flight operations in South Florida, Los Angeles, Southern California and Puerto Rico, with plans for additional destinations underway.

"Our partnership with UrbanLink is advancing the industry towards launching operations in the United States," said Clifford Cruz, CEO of Skyway. "We are committed to providing outstanding operator services and introducing innovative customer experiences at our vertiports, promoting the adoption of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in the most safe and secure manner."

About UrbanLink:

UrbanLink is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company dedicated to revolutionizing urban transportation through innovative air mobility solutions. Led by aviation industry veteran Ed Wegel, UrbanLink is committed to creating smarter, more efficient transportation systems that enhance connectivity and sustainability in South Florida and beyond. Learn more at flyurbanlink.com.

About Skyway:

A California-based vertiport operations company, Skyway focuses on providing critical services to airline operators, eVTOL manufacturers, and commercial developers. Working with government airspace regulators, and technology providers to enable its services, Skyway provides Vertiport Air Traffic Management, Air Traffic Navigation, and unmanned aircraft airspace mission planning services. Learn more at GoSkyway.com

Contact Information

Whitney Harris

Marketing Director

media@goskyway.com

Cindi Perantoni Rodgers

LMA Consulting

cindi@lmaconsultants.com

305-962-9206

SOURCE: Skyway Technologies Corp.