Pacific Assets Trust plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday, 9 July 2024

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast VotesWithheld Ordinary Resolutions To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024 and the Auditor's Report thereon. 45,323,469 100.00% 870 0.00% 45,324,339 12,243 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2024. 45,229,586 99.87% 59,592 0.13% 45,289,178 47,404 To approve payment of a final dividend of 4.0p per share for the year ended 31 January 2024. 45,335,712 100.00% 870 0.00% 45,336,582 0 To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director. 45,290,581 99.98% 8,246 0.02% 45,298,827 37,755 To re-elect Andrew Impey as a Director. 45,273,481 99.95% 21,378 0.05% 45,294,859 41,723 To elect Nandita Sahgal as a Director. 45,284,519 99.99% 6,340 0.01% 45,290,859 45,723 To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director. 45,127,389 99.63% 167,470 0.37% 45,294,859 41,723 To re-elect Edward Troughton as a Director. 45,275,453 99.96% 19,406 0.04% 45,294,859 41,723 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor. 45,303,374 99.96% 17,613 0.04% 45,320,987 15,595 To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 45,318,054 99.99% 2,847 0.01% 45,320,901 15,681 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 45,307,096 99.96% 19,556 0.04% 45,326,652 9,930 12#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 45,251,781 99.85% 69,761 0.15% 45,321,542 15,040 13#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares. 45,292,742 99.90% 43,840 0.10% 45,336,582 0 14#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 45,224,436 99.80% 89,623 0.20% 45,314,059 22,523

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,958,386.

The poll results will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 11 to 14 will also be filed at Companies House.

9 July 2024