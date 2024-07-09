Pacific Assets Trust plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09
Pacific Assets Trust plc
Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday, 9 July 2024
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown below:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast
|VotesWithheld
|Ordinary Resolutions
|45,323,469
|100.00%
|870
|0.00%
|45,324,339
|12,243
|45,229,586
|99.87%
|59,592
|0.13%
|45,289,178
|47,404
|45,335,712
|100.00%
|870
|0.00%
|45,336,582
|0
|45,290,581
|99.98%
|8,246
|0.02%
|45,298,827
|37,755
|45,273,481
|99.95%
|21,378
|0.05%
|45,294,859
|41,723
|45,284,519
|99.99%
|6,340
|0.01%
|45,290,859
|45,723
|45,127,389
|99.63%
|167,470
|0.37%
|45,294,859
|41,723
|45,275,453
|99.96%
|19,406
|0.04%
|45,294,859
|41,723
|45,303,374
|99.96%
|17,613
|0.04%
|45,320,987
|15,595
|45,318,054
|99.99%
|2,847
|0.01%
|45,320,901
|15,681
|11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|45,307,096
|99.96%
|19,556
|0.04%
|45,326,652
|9,930
|12#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|45,251,781
|99.85%
|69,761
|0.15%
|45,321,542
|15,040
|13#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.
|45,292,742
|99.90%
|43,840
|0.10%
|45,336,582
|0
|14#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
|45,224,436
|99.80%
|89,623
|0.20%
|45,314,059
|22,523
# - Special Resolution
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,958,386.
The poll results will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 11 to 14 will also be filed at Companies House.
9 July 2024
|Katherine Manson
|Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
|020 3709 8734