09.07.2024 16:06 Uhr
Pacific Assets Trust plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday, 9 July 2024

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown below:

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotesWithheld
Ordinary Resolutions
  1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024 and the Auditor's Report thereon.
45,323,469100.00%8700.00%45,324,33912,243
  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2024.
45,229,58699.87%59,5920.13%45,289,17847,404
  1. To approve payment of a final dividend of 4.0p per share for the year ended 31 January 2024.
45,335,712100.00%8700.00%45,336,5820
  1. To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director.
45,290,58199.98%8,2460.02%45,298,82737,755
  1. To re-elect Andrew Impey as a Director.
45,273,48199.95%21,3780.05%45,294,85941,723
  1. To elect Nandita Sahgal as a Director.
45,284,51999.99%6,3400.01%45,290,85945,723
  1. To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director.
45,127,38999.63%167,4700.37%45,294,85941,723
  1. To re-elect Edward Troughton as a Director.
45,275,45399.96%19,4060.04%45,294,85941,723
  1. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor.
45,303,37499.96%17,6130.04%45,320,98715,595
  1. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.
45,318,05499.99%2,8470.01%45,320,90115,681
11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.45,307,09699.96%19,5560.04%45,326,6529,930
12#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.45,251,78199.85%69,7610.15%45,321,54215,040
13#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.45,292,74299.90%43,8400.10%45,336,5820
14#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.45,224,43699.80%89,6230.20%45,314,05922,523

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,958,386.

The poll results will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 11 to 14 will also be filed at Companies House.

9 July 2024

Katherine MansonFrostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary020 3709 8734

