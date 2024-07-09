E.C.D. Automotive Design: ECD Auto Design Expands Luxury Vehicle Product Line with Iconic Toyota FJ, Blending Classic Ruggedness with Modern Elegance





KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, renowned for its unparalleled craftsmanship in custom one-of-one vehicle restoration, proudly announces the launch of its latest product line: the classic Toyota FJ retromod. This new venture marks a significant milestone in ECD's journey, celebrating the legacy of the iconic Toyota FJ while infusing it with modern automotive excellence.



Prepare to experience the thrill of the legendary Toyota FJ like never before. From its rugged boxy shape to its powerful four-wheel-drive system, every detail of the FJ has been meticulously crafted to perfection. At ECD, we don't just restore vehicles; we preserve and customize legends, transforming them into one-of-one luxury masterpieces. Everything on the FJ will be customizable right down to the needle tips on the gauges.

The Toyota FJ is celebrated for its tough, iconic off-roader status, with models like the FJ40 and FJ60 exemplifying ruggedness and livability. These vehicles have made a historic impact with their durable design and outstanding performance. Our passion for creating one-of-one masterpieces drives our team to ensure that each FJ embodies the original's rugged heritage while incorporating the innovative enhancements that make it an ECD bespoke vehicle.

As of July, ECD is adding clients to the wait list for our highly anticipated FJ models. Production for the first FJs is set to begin in late Q3, 2024, with deliveries expected in Q1, 2025. The vehicle will be produced on the SUV line with the Defenders and Ranger Rover Classics.

"The FJ will seamlessly integrate into our SUV lineup" said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. "We took the time to understand the best fit that would allow our world-class technicians to excel on this new SUV and adding it to the line with over a decade of expertise building best-in-class, one-of-one Defenders and Range Rovers, the synergies made perfect sense".

ECD's mission has always been to create unparalleled, one-of-a-kind vehicles that honor the legacy of automotive legends while pushing the boundaries of innovation and luxury. The launch of the Toyota FJ retromod, allows a beloved icon to be elevating to new heights, ensuring that every detail, from its rugged exterior to its luxurious interior, is meticulously crafted to perfection. "We are thrilled to introduce this masterpiece to our discerning clients and continue our journey of excellence with a new product line," continued Wallace.

ECD Auto Design blends traditional craftsmanship with innovative technology to create vehicles that are not only visually stunning but also deliver exceptional performance. Each Toyota FJ retromod is a testament to our commitment to excellence, ensuring that every detail is perfect, and every vehicle is a masterpiece.

Unmatched Specifications

Every ECD Toyota FJ stands as a unique, classic vehicle, pushing the limits of classic vehicle restoration and customization. Each vehicle will be a custom one-of-one, however basic configuration includes:

Mechanical:

Engine : Chevrolet 6.2L V8 engine

: Chevrolet 6.2L V8 engine Transmission : 6-speed automatic transmission

: 6-speed automatic transmission Fueling System : ECD upgraded fueling system with braided stainless steel PTFE lines

: ECD upgraded fueling system with braided stainless steel PTFE lines Cooling System : Upgraded high-performance aluminum cooling systems

: Upgraded high-performance aluminum cooling systems Exhaust : ECD full stainless steel exhaust system

: ECD full stainless steel exhaust system Axles : Heavy-duty axles

: Heavy-duty axles Suspension : ECD upgraded suspension

: ECD upgraded suspension Brakes: ECD full disc brake conversion

Exterior:

Wheels : 16" wheel from ECD range

: 16" wheel from ECD range Tires : BF Goodrich All Terrain Tires

: BF Goodrich All Terrain Tires Spare Wheel : Tailgate mounted spare wheel

: Tailgate mounted spare wheel Side Steps : Tubular sidesteps

: Tubular sidesteps Bumper : ECD slimline front bumper with daytime running lights

: ECD slimline front bumper with daytime running lights Hardware : Stainless steel external body hardware

: Stainless steel external body hardware Grill and Headlamp : Classic grill and headlamp surrounds

: Classic grill and headlamp surrounds Color: Choice of any OEM color in gloss finish

Interior:

Dashboard : Painted dashboard in exterior color

: Painted dashboard in exterior color Steering Wheel : Momo steering wheel

: Momo steering wheel Insulation : ECD heat and sound insulation

: ECD heat and sound insulation Seats : Hand-stitched leather trim seats in a choice of colors

: Hand-stitched leather trim seats in a choice of colors AC : Front AC

: Front AC Center Console : ECD custom center console in black

: ECD custom center console in black Matting: Premium rubber matting throughout



Electronics:

Sound System : ECD premium sound system with Sony or Alpine head unit and 4 JL Audio speakers

: ECD premium sound system with Sony or Alpine head unit and 4 JL Audio speakers Camera : Back-up camera

: Back-up camera Wiring : Trailer wiring

: Trailer wiring Bluetooth : Bluetooth compatibility

: Bluetooth compatibility USB : 4 USB charging points

: 4 USB charging points Lighting : LED front and rear lighting package

: LED front and rear lighting package Locking: Remote central locking with Viper alarm system



Choices Included in Spec:

Paint : Full gloss OEM color palette

: Full gloss OEM color palette Leather : Leather color choice from ECD standard range

: Leather color choice from ECD standard range Stitch Pattern : Lines, bars, diamonds

: Lines, bars, diamonds Headliner : Color options in black, grey, beige

: Color options in black, grey, beige Storage and Charging: Additional storage and up to 4 USB charging points throughout the vehicle



About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-of-one that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

