On July 5th, the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris opened its doors to the international cultural exhibition REVIVING CRAFT, dedicated to contemporary Chinese crafts and design. This exceptional showcase brings together creations from 40 renowned artists and 20 exhibitors, highlighting the excellence of China's intangible cultural heritage and fostering a creative dialogue between cultures.

At the heart of this artistic celebration, National Porcelain Red Leaf, the flagship of the Jingdezhen Ceramics group, has established itself as one of the exhibition's jewels. As an ambassador of traditional Chinese ceramic culture, Red Leaf captivated the international audience with its ancestral know-how, deep cultural heritage, and distinctive artistic style.

The exhibition, a collaboration between Sun Media Group and China National Brand Network, is co-curated by Yang Lan, president of Sun Media, and Mr. Su Dan, deputy director of the China Arts and Crafts Museum. Yang Lan emphasized the importance of this event in revitalizing cultural diversity and intercultural exchanges, building on the rich history of Sino-French artistic exchanges.

Structured around the five traditional Chinese elements metal, wood, water, fire, and earth the exhibition harmoniously combined traditional Chinese philosophy and contemporary design. It embodies the Chinese philosophical concept of harmony between man and nature, while celebrating innovation.

National Porcelain Red Leaf's masterpiece, titled "Midnight in Paris Stars and Lights", particularly impressed visitors. Designed by Xu Hui for the exhibition's gala dinner, this work draws inspiration from the Parisian starry sky. The ash firing process creates random glaze spots evoking twinkling stars, while the wood-firing technique lends depth and elegance to this starry night.

The gold, gray, and blue color palette depicts a nocturnal Paris that is both romantic and serene. The work masterfully captures the essence of the City of Light, where nature and modernity intertwine harmoniously under a starry sky imbued with freedom.

"Midnight in Paris Stars and Lights" perfectly embodies the essence of Chinese ceramic culture, blending national heritage, cultural refinement, and natural elegance. Viewers were unanimous: this creation by National Porcelain Red Leaf reveals the depth and unique charm of Chinese ceramic art, offering a fascinating window into this millennial heritage.

