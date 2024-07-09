Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 31. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 2nd Quarter

2024

Year-to-Date

2024













Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 70



137



767 6



9



777 7



7



787 9



22

Total 92



175















Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 3



3



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 7



13



CH-47 Chinook (New) 1



2



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 4



5



F-15 Models 6



7



F/A-18 Models 3



4



KC-46 Tanker 2



5



P-8 Models 2



3

Total 1 28



42





1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]

Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing