Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2024.
The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 31. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
2nd Quarter
Year-to-Date
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
70
137
767
6
9
777
7
7
787
9
22
Total
92
175
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
3
3
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
7
13
CH-47 Chinook (New)
1
2
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
4
5
F-15 Models
6
7
F/A-18 Models
3
4
KC-46 Tanker
2
5
P-8 Models
2
3
Total 1
28
42
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
