Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor: Eine goldene Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
09.07.24
18:48 Uhr
171,42 Euro
-0,26
-0,15 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,54171,8418:53
171,50171,8018:53
PR Newswire
09.07.2024 17:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 31. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2024


Year-to-Date
2024








Commercial Airplanes Programs







737

70



137



767

6



9



777

7



7



787

9



22


Total

92



175









Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New)

3



3



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

7



13



CH-47 Chinook (New)

1



2



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

4



5



F-15 Models

6



7



F/A-18 Models

3



4



KC-46 Tanker

2



5



P-8 Models

2



3


Total 1

28



42




1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.