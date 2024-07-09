Anzeige
09.07.2024
Antea Group: Get Ahead of Summer EHS Hazards With Our Micro-Training

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Antea Group:

On-Demand Webinar

With the start of summer heat comes a renewed focus on Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) programs in workplaces. There's no better time to focus on summer safety topics for the workplace with hazards like unpredictable weather, heat stress, and biological hazards with different bugs and critters coming out.

In this micro-training, we've outlined some of the top concerns to put your feet to the fire on safety awareness -from hazardous or poisonous bugs and reptiles to signs of heat exhaustion, and more-as well as tips and tricks for getting everyone at your company reinvigorated around EHS topics this summer.

Learn more and watch the training here!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

