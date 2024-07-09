EQS-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS AROUNDTOWN SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES BENCHMARK BOND AND IN PARALLEL LAUNCHED TENDER TO BUYBACK SHORTER-TERM BONDS TO EXTEND DEBT MATURITY PROFILE 9 July 2024 Aroundtown (the "Company" or "AT"), announces the successful issuance of a 5-year €650 million unsecured bond (the "Issuance"). With this first senior unsecured bond issuance in over two years, following the recent successful bond issuance of its subsidiary Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP", together with AT the "Group"), the Group further diversified its broad range of funding sources in addition to disposals and secured debt. The new Series 40 bond will have a nominal amount of €650 million, a coupon of 4.8% and a tenor of 5 years, maturing in Q3 2029. The Issuance attracted very strong demand from high quality investors with a substantial book of approx. €4.5 billion, as a result of which the Issuance was 7 times oversubscribed. The bond is expected to be rated BBB+ by S&P. In parallel the Company is executing a liability management exercise and plans to utilize the proceeds of the Issuance to repay shorter-term debt to pro-actively manage its debt profile. The liability management exercise was launched on July 8th, is expected to expire on July 15th, and is targeting over €1.8 billion in nominal value of bonds with near-term maturities through a tender process (together with the Issuance the "Transaction"). Through this Transaction, the Company aims to extend its debt maturity profile, as well as strengthen its balance sheet and support deleveraging. Together with GCP, the Group issues €1.15 billion of bonds, receiving significant investor interest and supporting its pro-active liability management strategy. About the Company Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Contact Timothy Wright

