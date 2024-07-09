Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor: Eine goldene Gelegenheit!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
09.07.24
15:29 Uhr
1,120 Euro
-0,030
-2,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1301,56018:59
Dow Jones News
09.07.2024 18:34 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Jul-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
9 July 2024 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               9 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      228,413 
Highest price paid per share:         101.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          96.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 98.8739p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,919,890 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,919,890) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      98.8739p                    228,413

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6292               100.00      09:22:01          00070563614TRLO0      XLON 
8158               101.00      10:24:04          00070564845TRLO0      XLON 
6014               101.00      10:26:08          00070564927TRLO0      XLON 
3000               101.00      10:45:14          00070565513TRLO0      XLON 
5085               101.00      10:45:14          00070565514TRLO0      XLON 
3388               101.00      10:45:14          00070565515TRLO0      XLON 
4468               101.00      10:45:14          00070565516TRLO0      XLON 
3249               101.00      10:45:14          00070565517TRLO0      XLON 
3077               101.00      10:45:14          00070565518TRLO0      XLON 
5839               100.00      11:27:43          00070566887TRLO0      XLON 
2583               99.40       12:26:52          00070568512TRLO0      XLON 
1088               99.40       12:59:24          00070569277TRLO0      XLON 
5773               99.40       12:59:24          00070569278TRLO0      XLON 
714                99.40       12:59:24          00070569279TRLO0      XLON 
1822               99.40       12:59:24          00070569280TRLO0      XLON 
7033               99.00       12:59:24          00070569281TRLO0      XLON 
50000               97.50       13:56:04          00070571226TRLO0      XLON 
834                96.60       13:56:31          00070571233TRLO0      XLON 
643                96.60       13:58:41          00070571274TRLO0      XLON 
3679               96.60       13:58:49          00070571285TRLO0      XLON 
454                96.60       14:28:41          00070572182TRLO0      XLON 
1840               96.60       14:32:10          00070572352TRLO0      XLON 
1660               96.60       14:32:10          00070572353TRLO0      XLON 
92                96.60       14:32:10          00070572354TRLO0      XLON 
564                96.60       14:32:10          00070572355TRLO0      XLON 
4069               96.60       14:32:10          00070572356TRLO0      XLON 
7069               97.20       14:51:40          00070573063TRLO0      XLON 
1135               97.40       14:59:09          00070573467TRLO0      XLON 
267                98.80       15:14:39          00070574181TRLO0      XLON 
784                99.00       15:15:39          00070574225TRLO0      XLON 
1607               99.00       15:15:39          00070574226TRLO0      XLON 
2583               99.00       15:15:39          00070574227TRLO0      XLON 
7372               99.40       15:15:43          00070574237TRLO0      XLON 
3600               99.80       15:15:53          00070574241TRLO0      XLON 
25000               98.30       15:16:18          00070574245TRLO0      XLON 
2210               99.80       15:16:39          00070574249TRLO0      XLON 
8960               99.80       15:16:39          00070574250TRLO0      XLON 
8788               99.80       15:16:39          00070574251TRLO0      XLON 
5644               99.80       15:16:39          00070574252TRLO0      XLON 
3067               99.00       15:55:58          00070575910TRLO0      XLON 
5670               99.00       15:55:58          00070575911TRLO0      XLON 
3585               99.00       15:55:58          00070575912TRLO0      XLON 
3876               99.00       15:55:58          00070575913TRLO0      XLON 
15                98.20       16:07:41          00070576463TRLO0      XLON 
5763               98.20       16:08:48          00070576508TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  333061 
EQS News ID:  1942761 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1942761&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2024 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
