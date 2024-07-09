Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:
40,704 shares
- €14,498,569
Over the first half of 2024, the following transactions were negotiated:
on buy side, 491,581 shares for €46,788,018 (3,493 transactions)
- on sell side, 460,323 shares for €43,798,926 (3,840 transactions).
As a reminder:
- On the last half year statement on December 31, 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
14,614 shares
- €16,521,671
- Over the second half of 2023, the following transactions were negotiated:
on buy side, 1,144,588 shares for €83,510,981 (7,515 transactions)
- on sell side, 1,197,225 shares for €87,666,235 (9,327 transactions).
- On September 12, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
95,500 shares
- €10,076,020
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22,2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Publicis Groupe The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 103,000 professionals.
