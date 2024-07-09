Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:

40,704 shares

- €14,498,569

Over the first half of 2024, the following transactions were negotiated:

on buy side, 491,581 shares for €46,788,018 (3,493 transactions)

- on sell side, 460,323 shares for €43,798,926 (3,840 transactions).

As a reminder:

On the last half year statement on December 31, 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

14,614 shares

- €16,521,671

Over the second half of 2023, the following transactions were negotiated:

on buy side, 1,144,588 shares for €83,510,981 (7,515 transactions)

- on sell side, 1,197,225 shares for €87,666,235 (9,327 transactions).

On September 12, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

95,500 shares

- €10,076,020

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22,2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 103,000 professionals.

Contacts:

Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield

Director of Global Communications

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 75

amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com

Jean-Michel Bonamy

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 74 88

jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com