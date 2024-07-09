Kerridge Commercial Systems Strengthens Its Field Service Management Software Offering With the Acquisition of Klipboard

Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS), the global provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business management software provider for distribution, servicing and rental businesses has completed the acquisition of Klipboard.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / KCS's strategy is to further develop its suite of market-leading, vertical-specific cloud software solutions, and this acquisition marks a significant step forward in KCS's commitment to delivering innovative field service management software globally.

Klipboard enables field service businesses to schedule and manage jobs with ease, provide superior customer experience whilst enabling them to streamline operations, make smarter decisions and supercharge their team with an all-in-one field service platform. Klipboard's modern, user-friendly, cloud-based Field Service Management software gives an office and field team everything they need to manage operations and grow their business.

Klipboard is built to cater to all field service workflows. Whether the focus is on service jobs, asset maintenance, residential or commercial work, Klipboard serves customers that range from FTSE-listed companies to SMEs, in industries such as fire safety, HVAC, water treatment, plumbing, facilities management, and healthcare equipment servicing.

Draven McConville, CEO of Klipboard, said, "I am thrilled to announce our acquisition by KCS. This significant milestone is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to bringing innovative technology to the field service industry. By joining forces with KCS, we are excited to leverage their extensive experience and resources to accelerate product development and market reach. This acquisition will enable us to provide even greater value to our customers, helping them achieve new levels of efficiency and success in their operations. Together with KCS, we look forward to a promising future of growth and innovation."

Klipboard's innovative platform perfectly complements KCS's existing business management software in distribution, service and rental. This strategic acquisition enables KCS to offer their customers a platform that bridges the gap between field operations and back-office processes, enabling its customers to improve operational efficiency and overall service delivery. This move not only strengthens KCS's market position in field service management but also demonstrates its commitment to adapting to evolving business needs and technological advancements.

Ian Bendelow, CEO of the KCS Group said, "We are excited to welcome Klipboard to KCS. This acquisition enables us to empower businesses to manage jobs and streamline communications with personnel in the field. Klipboard's expertise in Field Service Management is particularly relevant for our customers who increasingly go to market with mobile workforces.

"This acquisition underlines KCS' commitment to innovation, best-in-class industry-specific functionality, and providing market-leading solutions in Field Service Management and again demonstrates KCS' commitment to mobile commerce generally with a range of highly functional applications that operate on a smartphone. Digitising our customers helps our customers compete better, drive significant efficiency improvements and improve still further their customer service."

About Klipboard

Klipboard is a world-leading mobile workforce management platform designed to streamline and optimise the operations of field service businesses. An all-in-one platform for job management, scheduling, planned maintenance, invoicing, quoting, automated communications, reporting and more. Its robust dashboard provides valuable insights into workforce performance, helping businesses make data-driven decisions. Overall, Klipboard empowers field service organisations to improve productivity, enhance customer satisfaction, and achieve greater operational control.

About KCS

Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS) is a market-leading vertically focused cloud ERP and business management software provider with over 34,000 customers worldwide. KCS's industry specific cloud software suites support complex, vertical specific workflows, and provide mission critical solutions that enable its clients to source effectively, stock efficiently, sell profitably and service competitively. KCS has offices in the UK, Europe, the USA, across Africa, the Nordic countries and Australia. KCS serves customers in 76 countries and has 1,300 staff worldwide.

