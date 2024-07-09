

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a few minutes early on in the session, and a very brief while before the closing bell on Tuesday, the Switzerland market stayed in positive territory, but still ended the day's session with a marginal loss.



The benchmark SMI started off on a slightly weak note, but recovered soon and climbed to 12,151.28 around noon, but kept edging lower as the day progressed and eventually settled at 12,037.36 with a loss of 14.30 points or 0.12%.



SIG Group ended down 1.82%. Swatch Group, VAT Group, Holcim, UBS Group, Sonova and Alcon lost 0.6 to 1%.



Geberit, ABB, Sika, SGS and Nestle also closed weak.



Givaudan climbed 1.56% and Roche Holdings gained about 1.5%. Roche announced that it secured a CE Mark for its artificial intelligence-enabled Accu-Chek SmartGuide real-time continuous glucose monitoring system.



Swisscom, Lonza Group and Logitech International posted moderate gains.



