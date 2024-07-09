

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials in Pueblo County has confirmed a human case of bubonic plague.



The announcement comes as Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the presence of bacteria in preliminary tests conducted last week.



A spokesperson of the department, Trysten Garcia, said in an email that it was bubonic plague, USA Today reports.



The department stated that plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, which is transmitted through bites from infected fleas and through direct contact with animals infected with plague.



Some of the common symptoms of plague are sudden fever and chills, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, a feeling of illness, and swollen lymph nodes.



'If you develop symptoms of plague, see a health care provider immediately. Plague can be treated successfully with antibiotics, but an infected person must be treated promptly to avoid serious complications or death,' Alicia Solis, program manager of the Office of Communicable Disease and Emergency Preparedness at PDPHE earlier said to Fox21news.



The department has advised people to avoid contact with dead animals, eliminate hiding and breeding place of rodents, use insect repellent to prevent flea bites, treat pets for fleas regularly, and keep pet food in rodent-proof containers.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX