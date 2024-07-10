

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 1.1092 against the Australian dollar and nearly a 2-month low of 1.7801 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1000 and 1.7646, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi slid to a 1-week low of 0.6075 from Tuesday's closing value of 0.6123.



The kiwi dropped to a 5-day low of 98.13 against the yen, from an early 2-day high of 99.04.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.11 against the aussie, 1.81 against the euro, 0.59 against the greenback and 95.00 against the yen.



