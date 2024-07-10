Bold Alliance Between Chinese Cultural Heritage and Contemporary Design Captivates Paris

On July 5th, the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris opened its doors to the REVIVING CRAFT exhibition. This exceptional showcase highlights the fusion between traditional Chinese craftsmanship and contemporary design, bringing together creations from 40 artists and 20 international exhibitors.

MENOIR's exhibition zone (Photo: Business Wire)

MENOIR FURNITURE emerged as the revelation of the exhibition. This high-end Chinese furniture brand captivated visitors with its alliance of ancestral know-how, innovative design, and reinterpretation of China's intangible cultural heritage.

Yang Lan, co-curator of the exhibition and president of Sun Media Group, emphasizes: "Our goal is to present the excellence of contemporary Chinese artisans and designers while invigorating intercultural exchanges."

The exhibition space, organized around the five traditional Chinese elements (metal, wood, water, fire, and earth), offers an experience where traditional Chinese philosophy meets modern design, highlighting the philosophical concept of Chinese culture, which is the unity of nature and man, as well as integration and innovation.

Since 1988, MENOIR FURNITURE has cultivated artisanal excellence and innovation. During the exhibition, the brand unveiled its vision of revisited Chinese cultural heritage. Its space invites visitors to discover contemporary Chinese aesthetics.

Each piece by MENOIR FURNITURE testifies to a quest for perfection, from the choice of materials to the harmony of design. The brand subtly integrates elements of China's intangible cultural heritage into its modern creations. From structures inspired by traditional architecture to shapes evoking ancient jade, each piece of furniture combines history and current aesthetics.

The REVIVING CRAFT exhibition marks a turning point in the promotion of China's intangible cultural heritage. MENOIR FURNITURE has demonstrated the potential of fusing Eastern aesthetics with contemporary design, setting new standards for the furniture industry.

Building on this success, MENOIR FURNITURE continues its strategy of excellence and innovation. The brand is committed to exploring Chinese cultural heritage, creating pieces that combine tradition and avant-garde. MENOIR FURNITURE thus positions itself as the ambassador of a new Chinese aesthetic on the international stage.

