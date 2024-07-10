

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced a collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to advance drug discovery efforts in France.



As per the multi-year master research collaboration and option and license agreement, the companies will initially focus on early discovery research for metabolic and infectious diseases.



Evotec noted that the research will be carried out at its sites in France, including Campus Curie in Toulouse, a state-of-the-art research site with capabilities spanning high throughput screening, in vitro and in vivo biology, proteomics and metabolomics.



Evotec said it will receive research support funding from Pfizer and be eligible for potential milestones and royalties related to success of the programs.



