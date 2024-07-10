

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen declined to a 32-year low of 174.75 against the euro and a 33-year low of 108.92 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 174.41 and 108.72, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to 2-day lows of 206.65 and 179.95 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 206.20 and 179.61, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to a 6-day low of 161.60 and a 5-day low of 118.53 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 161.31 and 118.28, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 176.00 against the euro, 109.00 against the aussie, 207.00 against the pound, 181.00 against the franc, 162.00 against the greenback and 119.00 against the loonie.



